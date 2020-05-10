Family of man killed at Nowhere Bar offering reward for information

Christopher McKinney died after being involved an altercation with a security guard. His family filed a lawsuit against the bar and LMPD in June.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The family of Christopher McKinney, a man who died at Nowhere Bar on Jan. 5, 2020, is offering a reward for anyone who has information from that night.

McKinney died after being involved in an altercation with a security guard the bar employed.

The security guard was not charged in the incident as the Commonwealth's Attorney's Office stated the he was permitted in the “legally proper use of physical force in self-protection.”

McKinney's families and attorneys allege the security guard has a violent past and that he admitted to police he had been drinking that night. They also allege that police failed to seize relevant surveillance footage that could have shown what had happened.

Additionally, three LMPD officers were working as off duty security at Nowhere Bar the night of the incident and one of them transported the security guard to the homicide unit for questioning, the family said.

“Our case was not taken seriously by local law enforcement,” said McKinney's husband, Nicholas Clark, in a release. “The investigation was severely flawed and my family and I are suffering in agony each and every day screaming for a proper investigation and for justice for Christopher.”

The security guard involved in the incident was fired from the Highlands bar days after McKinney's death.

The family of McKinney says that he was not a physical threat to patrons or staff at Nowhere Bar and that the security guard's one hit to the head immediately caused him to go unconscious. McKinney later died at University of Hospital.

“I will not stop until Christopher gets a fair and proper investigation,” said Clark in a release. “It is unfortunate that my family and I are suffering due to the failure of LMPD and the Commonwealth’s Attorney’s office to do their job and stand up for our citizens by ethically, fairly and justly promoting public safety.”

The McKinney family filed a lawsuit against Nowhere Bar, bar officials, the security guard involved, LMPD and Louisville Metro Government in June.

