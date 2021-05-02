Kentucky police: Man shot, wounded after firing at officer in Lexington

The 21-year-old man was shot in the shoulder and taken to a hospital with injuries that were not believed to be life threatening.

LEXINGTON, Ky. — A Kentucky police officer shot and wounded a man who first fired a gun at the officer, police said.

Lexington police responded to a report of shots fired in a neighborhood on Saturday evening, news outlets reported. A police statement said an arriving officer witnessed gunfire outside of a home, and “in response to the subject firing a weapon at the officer, the officer returned fire, striking the subject.”

The 21-year-old man was shot in the shoulder and taken to a hospital with injuries that were not believed to be life threatening, the statement said. The officer was not injured. Their names were not released.

The man was charged with first-degree burglary, eight counts of first-degree wanton endangerment and eight counts of kidnapping, police said. The officer will be placed on administrative assignment while the investigation is ongoing by Kentucky State Police.

The officer’s body camera was activated during the incident, police said.