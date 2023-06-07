Kentucky officials introduce bill to expand Mammoth Cave National Park

The bill would expand the national park to protect wildlife, preserve cultural heritage, and bring more tourism.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Congressman Brett Guthrie and U.S. Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell have introduced a new bill to expand Mammoth Cave National Park.

The Mammoth Cave National Park Boundary Adjustment Act would expand the national park to protect wildlife, preserve cultural heritage, and bring more tourism.

Officials said the legislation would allow that the park to expand 980 acres to include the Green River watershed and extend the park's southern border to Edmonson and Barren counties.

"After discussions with Mammoth Cave National Park leadership and the local community, I introduced a bill to allow the park to acquire specific land to put cultural heritage artifacts and habitats under the care and expertise of the Mammoth Cave National Park Service,” Guthrie said.

According to a news release, the legislation allows the Mammoth Cave National Park Service to obtain "critical habitat land" owned by The Nature Conservancy that Mammoth Cave National Park specialists are trained to maintain.

The property includes numerous cave passages including Coach Cave and James Cave that have prehistoric and historic artifacts that the National Park System can conserve and manage, the release said.

“This extensive cave network has been inspiring Kentuckians and drawing visitors from all corners of the globe for generations," McConnell said. "Beyond its role in driving tourism to our Commonwealth, the park also plays a crucial role in the region’s economic growth, supporting good jobs for the people of Kentucky."

In 2021, tourism to Mammoth Cave National Park created $69.2 million in economic benefits. Officials said expansion of this land is expected to increase its economic impact on the community.

