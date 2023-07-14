Meet Mallory Hudson, she was just crowned Miss Kentucky 2023

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. — A Bowling Green native and University of Kentucky student was just crowned Miss Kentucky 2023.
Mallory Hudson graduated from South Warren High School in 2020, where she was named a 2019 Kentucky Governor's Scholar.
After Hudson completed the Governor's Scholars Program (GSP), she served as a Community Ambassador for GSP and spoke to local high school students about the program.
Now, Hudson is a senior at UK where she is studying Communications and Political Science, and she said she plans to attend law school after she graduates. On campus, Hudson has been actively involved in organizations such as Alpha Delta Pi Sorority, UK Student Government Association, Leadership Development Program, DanceBlue, and UK Panhellenic Council.
Off-campus, Hudson has been in over 40 theatrical productions, including a feature film, Beauty Mark, which was awarded the Best Narrative Feature Audience Award at the Austin Film Festival. Her favorite role she's had so far is Dolly Levi in Hello, Dolly!.
Hudson is also a two time Kentucky State Beta Speech Champion, served as a 2023 Kentucky Derby Festival Princess, and was named a Cycle 12 Jovani "It Girl" for her modeling work with Jovani Fashions in Atlanta and New York.
Her Community Service Initiative is "Inclusive Stages", which is designed to provide theatrical and artistic opportunities for individuals with special needs. Through her CSI, she has had the honor of implementing a number of initiatives to further inclusivity efforts in the state.
Hudson has initiated inclusive acting classes for individuals with a diagnosis of Down syndrome, written a children's book Inclusive Stages, created a podcast "Inclusive Stages: Behind the Curtain," and distributed sensory kits to Kentucky theaters to make them more accessible for those individuals with sensory processing disorders. Hudson was awarded the 2023 Kentucky Farm Bureau Quality of Life Award for her work with Inclusive Stages.
In her free time, Hudson enjoys singing, playing guitar, reading, working out, cheering on her Kentucky Wildcats, spending time with her beloved Goldendoodle Bella, watching a good 'whodunit' film with friends, attending her younger sister, McLaine's, sporting events, and traveling with her parents Todd and Caroline.
During her year of service, Hudson will serve as the official spokesperson for Kentucky Proud through the Kentucky Department of Agriculture. She said she is especially excited about this opportunity due to her grandfather being a proud Kentucky farm owner in Edmonson County. Hudson plans to travel the state encouraging Kentuckians of all ages to support their fellow Kentuckians by purchasing agricultural products and services made, grown, and produced locally.
Hudson said she hopes to be remembered as a Miss Kentucky who built intentional connections with Kentuckians, advocated for inclusion, led with a servant's heart, and empowered through education.
