x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Kentucky

Meet Mallory Hudson, she was just crowned Miss Kentucky 2023

A 21-year-old UK student from Bowling Green has won the title of Miss Kentucky this year.
Credit: Miss Kentucky Scholarship Organization

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. — A Bowling Green native and University of Kentucky student was just crowned Miss Kentucky 2023

Mallory Hudson graduated from South Warren High School in 2020, where she was named a 2019 Kentucky Governor's Scholar.

After Hudson completed the Governor's Scholars Program (GSP), she served as a Community Ambassador for GSP and spoke to local high school students about the program.

Now, Hudson is a senior at UK where she is studying Communications and Political Science, and she said she plans to attend law school after she graduates. On campus, Hudson has been actively involved in organizations such as Alpha Delta Pi Sorority, UK Student Government Association, Leadership Development Program, DanceBlue, and UK Panhellenic Council.

Off-campus, Hudson has been in over 40 theatrical productions, including a feature film, Beauty Mark, which was awarded the Best Narrative Feature Audience Award at the Austin Film Festival. Her favorite role she's had so far is Dolly Levi in Hello, Dolly!. 

Hudson is also a two time Kentucky State Beta Speech Champion, served as a 2023 Kentucky Derby Festival Princess, and was named a Cycle 12 Jovani "It Girl" for her modeling work with Jovani Fashions in Atlanta and New York.

TO KENTUCKY… Passion, preparation, sacrifice, and determination are behind this moment...I wish I could accurately put into words how truly grateful I am. Last night years of hard work, perseverance, and prayer came to fruition as I felt the Miss Kentucky crown placed on my head. I am beyond honored to hold this coveted title that so many incredible women have held before me — a title that will give me the opportunity to be a role model, a leader, and an agent for positive social change in Kentucky communities. —— I feel so blessed to have earned the once in a lifetime opportunity to represent my home state on the MISS AMERICA STAGE, and I vow to work hard every day for the Miss Kentucky Scholarship Organization, Kentucky Proud, Inclusive Stages, and Kentuckians in all 120 counties of the Commonwealth. I will give this state my all, connecting with Kentuckians from Pikeville to Paducah, advocating for inclusion, leading with a servant’s heart, and empowering through education. —— To my Miss Kentucky sisters — sharing the stage with such poised, kind, and ambitious women is and will always be an honor. To my family, friends, coaches, supporters, and every person who has encouraged me in the pursuit of this dream — THANK YOU for believing in me and pushing me to be the best Mallory I can possibly be. I am so appreciative for all the kind messages and positive vibes, which have helped me to begin navigating this exciting journey with peace and calm confidence. —— This is just the beginning, so make sure you’re following @missamericaky on Instagram and the Miss Kentucky Scholarship Organization to keep up with all of my adventures this year. I WILL make you proud, Kentucky! Signing on, this is MISS KENTUCKY 2023, MALLORY HUDSON!!! Here we go…

Posted by Mallory Hudson on Sunday, July 2, 2023

Her Community Service Initiative is "Inclusive Stages", which is designed to provide theatrical and artistic opportunities for individuals with special needs. Through her CSI, she has had the honor of implementing a number of initiatives to further inclusivity efforts in the state. 

Hudson has initiated inclusive acting classes for individuals with a diagnosis of Down syndrome, written a children's book Inclusive Stages, created a podcast "Inclusive Stages: Behind the Curtain," and distributed sensory kits to Kentucky theaters to make them more accessible for those individuals with sensory processing disorders. Hudson was awarded the 2023 Kentucky Farm Bureau Quality of Life Award for her work with Inclusive Stages.

In her free time, Hudson enjoys singing, playing guitar, reading, working out, cheering on her Kentucky Wildcats, spending time with her beloved Goldendoodle Bella, watching a good 'whodunit' film with friends, attending her younger sister, McLaine's, sporting events, and traveling with her parents Todd and Caroline. 

During her year of service, Hudson will serve as the official spokesperson for Kentucky Proud through the Kentucky Department of Agriculture. She said she is especially excited about this opportunity due to her grandfather being a proud Kentucky farm owner in Edmonson County. Hudson plans to travel the state encouraging Kentuckians of all ages to support their fellow Kentuckians by purchasing agricultural products and services made, grown, and produced locally.

Hudson said she hopes to be remembered as a Miss Kentucky who built intentional connections with Kentuckians, advocated for inclusion, led with a servant's heart, and empowered through education.

Related Articles

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.

More Videos

In Other News

LEGO convention coming to Louisville this weekend

Before You Leave, Check This Out