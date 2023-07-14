Meet Mallory Hudson, she was just crowned Miss Kentucky 2023

TO KENTUCKY… Passion, preparation, sacrifice, and determination are behind this moment...I wish I could accurately put into words how truly grateful I am. Last night years of hard work, perseverance, and prayer came to fruition as I felt the Miss Kentucky crown placed on my head. I am beyond honored to hold this coveted title that so many incredible women have held before me — a title that will give me the opportunity to be a role model, a leader, and an agent for positive social change in Kentucky communities. —— I feel so blessed to have earned the once in a lifetime opportunity to represent my home state on the MISS AMERICA STAGE, and I vow to work hard every day for the Miss Kentucky Scholarship Organization, Kentucky Proud, Inclusive Stages, and Kentuckians in all 120 counties of the Commonwealth. I will give this state my all, connecting with Kentuckians from Pikeville to Paducah, advocating for inclusion, leading with a servant’s heart, and empowering through education. —— To my Miss Kentucky sisters — sharing the stage with such poised, kind, and ambitious women is and will always be an honor. To my family, friends, coaches, supporters, and every person who has encouraged me in the pursuit of this dream — THANK YOU for believing in me and pushing me to be the best Mallory I can possibly be. I am so appreciative for all the kind messages and positive vibes, which have helped me to begin navigating this exciting journey with peace and calm confidence. —— This is just the beginning, so make sure you’re following @missamericaky on Instagram and the Miss Kentucky Scholarship Organization to keep up with all of my adventures this year. I WILL make you proud, Kentucky! Signing on, this is MISS KENTUCKY 2023, MALLORY HUDSON!!! Here we go…