Kentucky

Multiple injuries reported following serious bus crash in eastern Kentucky

It wasn't immediately clear how many students were aboard or the extent of injuries suffered.
SALYERSVILLE, Ky. — A serious crash involving a school bus that had children aboard has been reported in eastern Kentucky, officials said Monday.

Kentucky State Police were on the scene of the crash in Magoffin County and “we are responding swiftly,” Gov. Andy Beshear said in a tweet. He didn't immediately have further information.

Magoffin County Judge-Executive Matt Wireman told news outlets that all the students on the bus and the driver were taken to area hospitals.

It wasn't immediately clear how many students were aboard or the extent of injuries suffered.

Our ABC affiliate in eastern Kentucky, WTVQ reported that multiple people were taken from the scene via helicopter.

It's unclear at this time how the crash occurred.

This is a developing story, we will update here as we learn more information.

