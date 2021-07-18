Kentucky authorities search for teen escapee from Lexington detention facility

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Kentucky State Police are searching for a juvenile they say escaped from a detention center in Lexington.
Luke Craig, 16, escaped Fayette Regional Juvenile Detention Center’s facilities around 3:45 p.m. Sunday.
He’s described as a white male, 5-feet-5 inches tall and weighing 130-pounds. Craig was last seen wearing a green jumpsuit and black sneakers.
Kentucky State Police said Craig is considered “dangerous” and a threat to public safety. You are asked not to approach him.
If you’ve seen him, call KSP immediately at (800) 222-5555 or call 911.
►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.
Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.