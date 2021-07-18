Kentucky authorities search for teen escapee from Lexington detention facility

Luke Craig, 16, escaped Fayette Regional Juvenile Detention Center’s facilities around 3:45 p.m. Sunday.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Kentucky State Police are searching for a juvenile they say escaped from a detention center in Lexington.

He’s described as a white male, 5-feet-5 inches tall and weighing 130-pounds. Craig was last seen wearing a green jumpsuit and black sneakers.

Kentucky State Police said Craig is considered “dangerous” and a threat to public safety. You are asked not to approach him.

If you’ve seen him, call KSP immediately at (800) 222-5555 or call 911.

