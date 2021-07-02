Zombie attack! A Louisville favorite returns in 2021

The world's longest running zombie walk is returning with a location change.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Bardstown road rose to notoriety for its weird, local and sometimes downright bizarre happenings. One of those downright strange things is getting a new home this year.

The world's longest running zombie walk returns this year with the same goal of bringing together the undead.

The attack's new owner, Miranda Jansing, is ready to re-animate and raise this event from the dead.

"It's very freeing," Jansing said, describing the feeling of hobbling down the street in a zombie hoard. "Nobody is judging you. They're complimenting you. There's a freedom in expressing yourself through different special effects makeup, different genres of horror even different iterations of the same film."

After a dispute between two friends in the original walk was finally settled in court, Miranda's cousin, one of first zombies was ready to call it quits since he moved out of Louisville. Her love for the attack (and horror in general) motivated her to buy the rights and let the haunted evening continue, even though it's been a challenge to get everything planned.

"I'm not involved in what happened before," Jansing said. "I'm trying to leave it behind but it's kind of haunting the organization of it."

When she went to get the permits, LMPD told her it was time to find a bigger space, so she chose the perfect place for the ghoulish gathering.

"We're going to move it to the waterfront because they can handle a lot more people," Jansing said. "We would only have to have peripheral by police and were going to do a rolling road block so we don't actually have to shut down downtown."

This year's zombie attack reanimates on August 28 with vendors and all of your favorite spooky friends.

To stay up to date and find out more about events leading up to the attack, you can follow their Facebook page by clicking here.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.