Louisville youth advisory board meeting to make recommendations for city officials

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The YES! Youth Council is meeting next week to make recommendations for Mayor Craig Greenberg and Metro Council, and to also develop events for Louisville’s version of “National Youth Violence Prevention Week.”

The meeting is on Feb. 25 from 10:30 a.m. to noon at the Office for Safe and Healthy Neighborhoods (OSHN), located at 908 W. Broadway.

According to a press release, the 26-member board will "provide counsel and insight to local governance and to community organizations on issues impacting youth." The board is a new presence in the government that will advise elected officials directly and work to help build community violence-prevention capacities in each district.

“Youth and their opinions are important to our work and to the future of Louisville,” OSHN director Paul Callanan said. “We look forward to their important collaboration.”

Officials say board members have been meeting on a regular basis since early January of this year. In addition, they have met with Louisville Mayor Craig Greenberg and Deputy Mayor Nicole George.

The press release states that OSHN is still taking cabinet applicants from Louisville metro districts 7, 10, 11 and 18.

In order to qualify, you have to be a Louisville resident and at least 16 years old with the ability to serve one year and attend regular, bi-monthly meetings.

Officials say each member receives a $1,000 yearly stipend.

If you are interested, please email yes@louisvilleky.gov to apply.

