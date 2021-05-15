Louisville woman identified as victim in fatal Nashville crash

Nashville Police say Jazmin Swain was pronounced dead after she and her brother exited a car that struck a concrete barrier on the interstate.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — According to a release from the Nashville Police Department (NPD), a Louisville woman has been identified as the victim of a fatal car crash.

NPD says 28-year-old Jazmin Swain and her brother, 21-year-old Tristian Swain, were involved in a two-car collision on I-40 West.

Police's preliminary investigation indicates the siblings were two of four passengers in a car driven by 22-year-old Dakota Chappell, of Louisville. Once on I-40, the car left the roadway and crashed into the center concrete dividing wall.

The car was stopped in the middle of the interstate, Swain and her brother exited the car.

Another car traveling on I-40 collided with the disabled car and struck the two Louisville natives.

Police say the driver of the car that struck them was unable to avoid a collision.

Jazmin Swain was pronounced dead at the scene and her brother, Tristian, was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center in critical condition.

The driver and three occupants of the other car were uninjured. Chappell and the other two occupants were uninjured, as well.

Police say neither of the drivers showed any indication of impairment.

