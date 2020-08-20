Louisville VA hospital allowed neighbor to make medical decisions for veteran, report says

The report alleges staff broke policy and allowed the veteran's neighbor to make decisions about the patient's health, including end-of-life care.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A national report says the Louisville VA hospital on Zorn Avenue, allowed an unrelated neighbor to make medical decisions for a veteran.

According to the report by the VA Office of Inspector General, the incident happened at the Robley Rex VA Medical Center in spring of 2019.

The report says the patient originally went to the hospital for back pain but was later given several diagnoses including dementia and schizophrenia.

It alleges staff broke policy and allowed the veteran's neighbor to make decisions about the patient's health, including end-of-life care.

The patient died several weeks after arriving.

In a statement, a spokesperson for the medical center says since the incident, the facility has implemented changes including developing a new process to ensure a comprehensive search for next of kin is undertaken before identifying an alternative decision maker.

They've also implemented a way to alert providers electronically when a patient no longer has decision-making capacity.

