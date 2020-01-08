'Don't give up on yourself.' Louisville teen gets accepted to college a year after father's murder

That kind of hardship hasn’t been uncommon in Louisville. Gun violence seems to be plaguing the metro, especially over the last week. More than two dozen people were shot, and some victims were only 14 years old.



“You're never going to stop all the crime, you're never going to stop all the killing, but one way to attack that is to show them that you care,” said Chris Forehand with the We All Kinfolk nonprofit.



He mentors young lives, including Durrell’s.



“We as a community cannot give up on any kid, and we definitely cannot give up on kids of this magnitude,” Forehand said.



He worked with Durrell in the year since his father's death, and encouraged the decision to chase his dream once more.



Durrell will play football at Hocking College, and is excited to start the program in two weeks.