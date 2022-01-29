3 LMPD cruisers struck while responding to highway accident, 2 injured

An officer and a civilian sustained minor injuries and were taken to the University of Louisville Hospital.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police said that three of their police cruisers were struck early Saturday morning while responding to an accident on I-264 East.

A spokesperson said officers responded to a call of an accident on the highway involving a semi-truck trailer and two other vehicles, one of which was in a ditch blocking the roadway.

While officers dealt with the situation, the spokesperson said a vehicle heading eastbound struck the three cruisers.

One officer, who was outside of their vehicle, and a civilian sustained minor injuries and were taken to the University of Louisville Hospital.

Police said the LMPD Traffic Unit is investigating.

