More snow means more sledding fun; Here are the suggested hills to hit in Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Friday, Mayor Greg Fischer and others shared some safety tips related to the snow.

Fischer warned of snow squalls in the city, which he said are scattered snow bursts that have quick accumulation in targeted areas. They do limit visibility so he warned drivers to be careful while driving.

He said to call LG&E if there are any power outages in the area. The number is (502)-589-1444 or you can report it online.

Around 5:30 p.m. the National Weather Service said the city was under a snow squall warning until 6:15 p.m.

Emergency Services Director Jody Meiman also spoke on best practices of what to keep in your car and how to stay safe during winter weather.

Stuff that should be in winter emergency kits includes jumper cables, a shovel, flashlight, warm clothes, blankets, snacks and bottled water.

Fischer encourages anyone who has to get out and drive in the snow to allow extra time to get to your destination and to tell people where you are going and leaving from.

Metro Public Works Director Vanessa Burns said the Public Works team worked through the night on Thursday and salted the roads.

Fischer said this morning the roads looked like they were in good condition.

Burns said the team will be out again tonight treating the streets while the Kentucky Cabinet of Transportation's road crews target the interstates.

"Weather can change at a moment's notice," Burns said.

Grab the sleds, saucers and let's go!

"Kids want to know, and I'd say older kids, adults, want to know if they can go sledding in our parks," said Fischer.

Designated sledding hills are open from 9 a.m. to 11 p.m. when there is adequate snow on the ground to protect the slopes.

Here are recommended hills

Fischer said Louisville is under "Operation White Flag" and all houseless people who need shelter can go to one of three locations:

