Louisville Police investigating shooting near Germantown area

LMPD said on Twitter that one of their officers was involved in the shooting.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police are responding to a report of a shooting early Friday morning in the Germantown area.

MetroSafe confirmed that police were responding to the shooting near the area of Barret and Winter Avenue. The incident occurred shortly before 8 a.m.

LMPD confirmed on Twitter that an officer was involved in the shooting.

It's still unclear at this time details surrounding the shooting or how the officer is involved.

According to WHAS11 reporters on the scene, there is a large police presence on Barret Avenu and police have blocked off areas in the Highlands.

LMPD can confirm that there was an officer-involved shooting in the area of Baxter Ave & Winter Ave. Updates will be forthcoming. — LMPD (@LMPD) March 18, 2022

This is a developing story, we will continue to update as we learn more.

