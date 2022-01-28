Problems linger on roadways across Louisville due to Friday's snow squall

Officials warn drivers that although roads are clear of snow, there is still the potential for hazardous black ice.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — After a snow squall moved through Kentuckiana on Friday, crews say they are still cleaning up roadways and are warning drivers to watch out for lingering black ice.

Salvador Melendez from the Metro Department of Public Works said the city's snow crews spent the night treating all 111 snow routes.

Melendez said they would continue working on roads for the remainder of the day.

"Snow has been removed from all major roadways and they are in fair condition," he said.

But Melendez said that although the roads are in good condition, drivers should still use "extreme" caution, and warned drivers of the potential for black ice.

MetroSafe told WHAS11 News that there have been problems all over the city overnight and into this morning due to Friday's snow squall.

A Louisville Metro Police Department spokesperson said there were 31 calls of crashes between 11 p.m. Friday night and 7:00 a.m. Saturday morning. 25 of those calls were for non-injury crashes while 6 involved injuries.

MetroSafe said that as the sun comes out, ice melts into water and because the temperatures are below freezing, the water instantly refreezes.

YOUR PHOTOS: Snow much fun across Kentuckiana 1/44

2/44

3/44

4/44

5/44

6/44

7/44

8/44

9/44

10/44

11/44

12/44

13/44

14/44

15/44

16/44

17/44

18/44

19/44

20/44

21/44

22/44

23/44

24/44

25/44

26/44

27/44

28/44

29/44

30/44

31/44

32/44

33/44

34/44

35/44

36/44

37/44

38/44

39/44

40/44

41/44

42/44

43/44

44/44 1 / 44

MetroSafe said the biggest problem areas in Louisville right now are on the Gene Snyder Freeway at Billtown Road and between Poplar Level Road and Newburg Road.

TRIMARC confirmed there was black ice in the area of Poplar Level Road starting at mile marker 13.4.

TRAFFIC ALERT: BE ADVISED THERE IS BLACK ICE IN THE AREA OF POPLAR LEVEL ROAD(JEFFERSON COUNTY) STARTING AT MM 13.4 PLEASE USE EXTREME CAUTION pic.twitter.com/6o1skZHu1G — TRIMARC (@TRIMARCTraffic) January 29, 2022

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.