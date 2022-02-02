Strong wind gusts wreck havoc overnight Wednesday, widespread power outages reported

18,000 customers have had their power restored, but an LG&E official said there may be some customers who won't have power restored until Friday.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Thousands of people in Louisville woke up Thursday without power due to a widespread power outage across the city.

According to Chris Whelan, vice president of communications at LG&E, more than 22,500 LG&E customers were without power Thursday morning.

Whelan said that the widespread outages were caused by heavy winds from overnight storms on Wednesday. The strong winds caused tree limbs to fall onto power lines, Whelan told WHAS11 News.

She said 200 power lines are currently down and there are ten broken poles that need to be fixed.

18,000 customers have since had their power restored, Whelan said, and LG&E hopes to have the majority of power restored. However, she said that a few customers may not have their power restored until Friday.

Several Jefferson County Public School buildings were also without power Thursday due to the outages, but schools remained in session.

Whelan reminded community members to stay away from any downed lines, but if you do see one, to call 502-589-1444.

Click here to see where outages are in your area and the estimated time for when power will be restored.

MORE LOCAL STORIES LIKE THIS:

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.