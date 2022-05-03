LMPD: Motorcyclist killed in overnight crash hit by at least one, possibly two, vehicles

Louisville Police said witnesses reported that the man was off of his bike when he was struck by at least one, possibly two, vehicles.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police said that one man is dead following a fatal overnight crash on I-65.

Police said around 11:15 p.m. Friday night, officers responded to a report of a person being hit in a vehicle collision on I-65 northbound, near Brook Street.

LMPD said that witnesses reported the motorcyclist was off of his bike at the time of the accident. The reports said the man was then struck by at least one, possibly two, vehicles.

Police said all parties involved in the accident remained on the scene to assist officers with their investigation.

The LMPD Traffic Unit is investigating the accident and police said they expect to release more details late Saturday morning.

This story will be updated once we learn more.

