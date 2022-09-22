Louisville mother raises awareness for opioid overdose after son's death

Julie Hofmans lost her son after he was given a fentanyl-laced pill he thought was Xanax in 2020.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Louisville mother lost her son after he was given a fentanyl-laced pill he thought was Xanax in 2020.

Julie Hofmans will ride horses at Brownsboro Farm during a local equestrian event on Saturday in memory of her son, Wyatt.

She will participate in “The Pace” event, a flagged course of about four miles through woods, creeks and open fields for both jumping and non-jumping teams. Hofmans jump will occur around 10 a.m.

She’ll ride in Wyatt’s favorite color, orange.

This local mother is raising awareness during National Recovery Month to show parents that no child is immune to an accidental opioid overdose.

Fentanyl is a deadly synthetic opioid. According to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention’s latest report, more than 75,000 Americans died from overdose of synthetic opioids, mainly fentanyl, in the 12-month period ending in February 2022.

Hofmans wants people to know a new, stronger FDA-approved dose of naloxone is now available to help save lives.

Officials said the rising number of fentanyl deaths continues to impact families nationwide.

Hofmans said by telling Wyatt’s story, she believes more lives will be saved.

If you or someone you know is struggling with addiction, please call the KY Help Call Center at 833-8KY-HELP (833-859-4357) to speak one-on-one with a specialist who can connect Kentuckians to treatment or call SAMHSA at 800-662-HELP (800-662-4357).

