Louisville Metro Council incumbents keep their seats

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Several Louisville Metro Council incumbents will be keeping their seats after Jefferson County has tallied up the votes on Election Day 2020.

Metro Council District 2's Barbara Shanklin (D) defeated challenger Folly Aboussa (R).

Metro Council President David James (D), who represents District 6, defeated challenger Kristina Smith (R).

District 14's Cindi Fowler (D) defeated challenger Michael Powell (R).

Scott Reed (R) in District 16 defeated challenger James Green (D).

District 18's Marilyn Parker (R) defeated challenger Mera Corlett (D).

Several other Metro Council seats were uncontested:

District 4 - Jecorey Arthur

District 8 - Pat Mulvihill

District 12 - Rick Blackwell

District 20 - Stuart Benson

District 22 - Robin Engel

District 24 - Madonna Flood

District 26 - Brent Ackerson

For more election results for Jefferson County, visit the county clerk's website.

