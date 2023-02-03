'Moving in a new direction': Louisville mayor announces new LMPD wellness center, more funding for police HQ

Mayor Craig Greenberg also announced reinstating signing and retention bonuses for officers and the creation of a new anonymous narcotics tip-line.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Mayor Craig Greenberg made four announcements on Thursday that will have a huge influence on Louisville Metro Police and neighborhoods throughout Louisville.

Greenberg said there are plans to create a new LMPD wellness center, extra funding for a new LMPD headquarters, reinstating signing and retention bonuses for officers – as well as employees for the Louisville jail, and city EMS and EMA workers – and the creation of a new anonymous narcotics tip-line.

“These [initiatives] will improve the culture and health of our police force will also improve the health and safety of our entire city," Greenberg said.

The mayor stated that a total of more than $17 million in federal American Rescue Plan (ARP) dollars will be used to fund efforts for the wellness center and renovations for the new police headquarters.

Greenberg announced the purchase of a building by the Louisville Metro Police Foundation to serve as the LMPD Wellness Center. According to a press release from the mayor's office, the building will provide LMPD officers and staff with physical and mental support.

The Wellness Center, located on Presidents Boulevard near Eastern Parkway, will feature physical fitness equipment, recreation spaces and men’s and women’s locker facilities.

The press release states that the LMPD Wellness Center will also serve as a space that "encourages officers to seek mental health assistance they might otherwise not pursue."

“This new Wellness Center, planned with the specific needs of officers in mind, is a win-win for Louisville," LMPD Interim Chief Jacquelyn Gwinn-Villaroel said. "Planned with the demands placed on these officers in mind, it will help assist officers to be their healthiest both in body and spirt. And healthier officers can only help create healthier neighborhoods."

Located at 601 W. Chestnut St., the mayor says the new LMPD Headquarters will place the whole department under one roof for the "first time in a generation."

The press release states that the ARP funds will go toward "fast-tracking infrastructure improvements" such as roof replacement, elevator renovation, HVAC upgrades and electrical needs. This funding is in addition to $13 million allocated to the project last year.

“While the renovations for the new LMPD Headquarters are still being finalized, we’re taking the opportunity to do the work that’s needed so we can move forward as fast as possible to get the department into a new space," Greenberg said.

Greenberg also announced the reinstatement of signing and retention bonuses for employees of LMPD, Louisville Metro Department of Corrections, Louisville Metro Emergency Medical Services and Louisville Metro Emergency Management Agency.

According to the press release, based on the timing rules for the expenditure of ARP funds and the language of the prior ordinance authorizing for paying these bonuses, the department was forced to stop offering them in late 2022.

The press release states that, pending a final vote from the full Metro Council of amendments approved by the Metro Council Budget Committee, Louisville Metro will be able to reinstate these bonuses "immediately," and extend the ability to use them with recruits that sign on by December 31, 2024.

The revised schedule allows for 50% of the bonuses to be paid upon the completion of required training and the remaining 50% paid after twelve months.

Finally, Greenberg and Gwinn-Villaroel announced the creation of a new anonymous tip-line specifically for citizens to notify LMPD about concerns of narcotics in their neighborhood. The number is 502-574-2580.

LMPD's general tip-line isn't going away, you can also still use that 574-LMPD number, which received nearly 3,000 tips last year.

"To those who want to see big changes in Louisville, both officers and advocates alike, I want you to know that we hear you and we are moving in a new direction," Greenberg said.

