Louisville Mayor tests negative for COVID, returns to Kentucky

The Mayor's Office said Fischer plans to get his second COVID-19 booster and he encouraged the community to get vaccinated and boosted.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Mayor Greg Fischer has tested negative for COVID-19 and is back in Louisville, according to his office.

Fischer had tested positive for the coronavirus earlier this week while on a trip to Israel for U.S. Mayors that was sponsored by the American Jewish Committee.

According to the Mayor's office, Fischer experienced mild symptoms and has since recovered. His office said he continues to test negative and will resume his public schedule on Monday, April 11.

Fischer's office said in an email that the Mayor plans to receive his second booster shot and encourages others in the community to get vaccinated and get their boosters because his experience shows the vaccines work.

