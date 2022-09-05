Missouri Troopers: Louisville man dies at lake over Labor Day weekend

The report shows that 29-year-old Tyler Elliott jumped into the water from a pontoon boat around 4:15 p.m.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a Louisville man died at Lake of the Ozarks Saturday.

The report shows that 29-year-old Tyler Elliott jumped into the water from a pontoon boat around 4:15 p.m. near the four-mile mark of the Grand Glaize Arm in Anderson Hollow Cove.

He was “reportedly impaired” when he got out of the boat and “had diminished swimming capabilities” according to the report.

Missouri State Troopers also mentioned he was not wearing a life vest.

A dive team found Elliott, and the Camden County Medical Examiner pronounced him dead at 9:25 a.m. Sunday according to the report.

