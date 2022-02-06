Louisville post offices in need of hiring more than 75 new city carrier assistants

USPS said it was promoting over 75 current City Carrier Assistants in Louisville to career employees in January and February 2022.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The United States Postal Service said Louisville post offices are looking to hire more than 75 new mail carriers, or city carrier assistants (CCAs).

City carrier assistants deliver and collect mail on foot or by vehicle within a specific area or route in Louisville.

"As a CCA you provide a critical service to your community by ensuring mail delivery during weekdays, weekends and holidays with opportunities for career promotion," the USPS said in the job listing.

Starting pay is $18.92 per hour and includes paid health benefits, paid leave and six paid federal holidays.

USPS said it was promoting over 75 current CCAs in Louisville to career employees in January and February 2022. Those employees will now make over $20 with full federal benefits, retirement, paid vacation and paid sick leave.

To apply for the position, click here for more information.

MORE LOCAL STORIES LIKE THIS ONE:

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.