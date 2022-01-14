Louisville residents report delay in mail delivery as carriers impacted by COVID-19

Some residents said they haven't received their mail for over a week. USPS said staffing shortages due to the COVID-19 pandemic are to blame.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The pandemic, and recent rise in COVID-19 cases, continue to impact the United States Postal Services in Louisville.

For many, the impact means delays in receiving mail. One Louisville resident, Jean Banet, told WHAS11 News it's been over a week since she last got mail.

"I know that there's COVID and I know that people are quitting. So, they need to rotate the staffing," Banet suggested.

In an effort to see if she was the only one, Banet reached out to other neighbors.

To her surprise, she said other community members aren't getting mail or help either.

"Some people have gone to the post office to pick up their mail only be told it's in a bin somewhere and hasn't been sorted," Banet said.

Mail is a part of everyday life and for many, it's how they receive their medications, important documents and even checks through USPS.

WHAS11 News reached out to the company and they say the pandemic continues to affect their services.

A spokesperson from USPS responded with the following statement:

"The Postal Service is committed to providing the best possible service to our customers and we apologize for any inconvenience that may have been experienced. Local management is aware of delivery issues in Louisville and is taking steps to address the concerns. We appreciate the patience of our customers and the efforts of employees during challenging times.

Our workforce, like others, is not immune to the human impacts of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. We will continue flexing our available resources to match the workload and we are proud of the efforts of postal employees as they define essential public service every day.

When mail service issues occur, we take steps to quickly resolve customer concerns. We gladly work to address any specific issue from the community when brought to our attention and we encourage customers to reach out to their local postal station. Customers can also go to our website usps.com and click on “Contact us” at the bottom of our homepage or utilize this direct web address: https://usps.force.com/emailus/s/. Every email will be carefully documented and appropriate action taken to strengthen service. In addition, the official Twitter account of the United States Postal Service, managed by the Social Media staff at USPS HQ, can provide help. For customer service, please tweet @USPSHelp. The Postal Service will diligently continue to investigate customer's concerns and correct deficiencies to improve service to our communities.

Susan W. Wright

USPS Corp Communications"

