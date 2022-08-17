Metro Hall to glow orange in honor of those lost to gun violence

Metro Hall will be lit up orange this week to honor those lost to gun violence in the city.

Example video title will go here for this video

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — In response to violence affecting young people throughout Louisville, government officials and representatives from different religious organizations came together to pray for the gun violence to end.

The Office of Safe and Healthy Neighborhoods held 'Prayers Across Louisville' for those of Catholic, Christian, Protestant, Buddhist, Muslim and Jewish faith, all speaking out against gun violence to represent the entire community coming together to make a plan to help.

“We're praying now that you would remove all fear throughout the city, throughout the people throughout our leaders, as they come together and devise a plan to help destroy the work of evil and darkness,” Pastor Mark Q. Carter Senior said.

Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer spoke at the event, saying it is not enough for gun violence in the city to improve. He said it needs to end.

“Our gun violence, our shootings are down significantly, about 30 percent. Our homicides are down about 10 percent, he said. "But we need these numbers to be down 50 percent, 60 percent, 70 percent because no one deserves to be impacted by gun violence."

This week, Metro Hall will be lit orange to honor the victims of gun violence and the communities suffering from it.

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.