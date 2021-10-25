Cost of gas in Louisville up 20 cents compared to last month

While the average price of gas in Kentucky is less than the national average, prices are on the rise due to tight supply.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Your eyes aren’t deceiving you; the price of gas is still on the rise as the nation reemerges from pandemic life. In Louisville, gas is up a little more than 20 cents compared to last month.

According to AAA, the current average price for a gallon of gas in Louisville is about $3.19, which is ten cents more than Kentucky’s current average, $3.09. It's also up a whole dollar compared to last year's average.

Despite this, the River City’s price per gallon is still less than the national average, $3.38.

But the 'Ville isn’t the only city in the U.S. experiencing a rise in gas prices.

“With the U.S. economy recovering from the depths of the pandemic, demand for gas has gone up, but supply is tight,” the Energy Information Administration (EIA) said after a review of recent data.

The EIA said that as supply remains tight and the cost of crude barrels remains elevated, drivers can expect continued high prices at the pump.

GasBuddy, a travel and navigation app, recommends joining a loyalty program or using a cashback credit card to save a few dollars on gas this winter.

“Gas stations have a range of fuel loyalty cards and programs that can provide an additional discount on fuel, whether it is a rewards program or connected to a debt or credit card,” the site said. “Consider which stations you visit regularly and what works best for you.”

And unless your vehicle requires using premium fuel, GasBuddy said it isn’t worth it.

“Premium gasoline costs 60 cents per gallon more than regular octane fuel, and most cars run just as smoothly on regular gasoline, for way less money,” the site said.

