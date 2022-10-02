Kentucky Kingdom hiring hundreds this weekend, announces pay increase

Benefits include park discounts, free entry to regional attractions, opportunities for advancement, and a starting pay of $14 an hour.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Kentucky's largest amusement and water park is looking to hire hundreds of new employees this weekend during a job fair in Louisville.

Kentucky Kingdom announced it wants to hire more than 600 employees on Saturday, Feb. 12, ahead of the park's upcoming 2022 season.

“At Kentucky Kingdom, we’re committed to providing diverse job opportunities for members of our community and maintaining a positive work environment across our park functions,” Sarah Worrell, general manager of the amusement park, said.

Benefits include park discounts, free entry to regional attractions, and opportunities for advancement within the company. Starting pay has also been increased to $14 an hour for those 16-years-old and up.

Kentucky Kingdom's parent company, Herschend Enterprises, also announced this week that all seasonal, part-time and full-time employees at the park will soon be able to get free college tuition.

During the hiring event at Kentucky Kingdom, located at 937 Phillips Lane in Louisville, there will be open interviews for positions across 20 departments.

Between interviews, attendees can enjoy free food and games provided by the park.

Kentucky Kingdom is encouraging applicants to apply online ahead of the hiring event, to do so, click here for more information.

MORE LOCAL STORIES LIKE THIS ONE:

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.