COVID-19 vaccine event to be held at Park DuValle at Newburg Saturday

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Here's another opportunity for you to get your COVID vaccine if you live in Louisville. Park DuValle Community Health Center announced plans for a Saturday, April 24 clinic.

The clinic will be from 9:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. at its facility located at 2237 Hikes Lane in the Bardstown Square Shopping Center.

The event is free for anyone who wants to get the vaccine. Those with insurance will have their insurance billed, but at no cost to you.

Appointments are recommended but not required. If you would like to get make an appointment, you should call 502-439-6489.

A spokesperson for the clinic said they will be administering the Moderna vaccine, which means you will need a follow-up appointment to get your second dose.

Last week, Governor Beshear announced a statewide challenge to get 2.5 million Kentuckians vaccination. Beshear said many restrictions will be eased when we hit that vaccination number.