Louisville Free Public Library experiencing network outage in connection to Nashville explosion

The library system is experience the outage due to the explosion in Nashville Friday morning. An AT&T central office was affected by the blast.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — According to a Facebook post, Louisville Free Library (LFPL) is experiencing a network wide outage due to the explosion in Nashville Friday morning.

The Associated Press says that sweeping communication outages are taking place across both Tennessee and Kentucky in connection with it. This is due to an AT&T central office being affected by the blast.

LFPL says their website, associated applications, computer services and phone lines are unavailable.

“Yes, can confirm the LFPL network outage and it is likely related to the event in Nashville, but no confirmation of that from AT&T," said LFPL Director of Marketing and Communications, Paul Burns, in a statement to WHAS11. "We have no timeline for when service will be restored, but we are working on it.”

Until services are restored, computer used appointments at library branches will be canceled.

While these services are under repair, branches are offering curbside pickup of materials. The post says that staff will keep a lookout on curbside parking spots for those who use the service.

