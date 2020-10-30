Plethora of absentee voters, early voting and ballot drop boxes should add up to results on election night in Kentucky

Jefferson County is feeling optimistic. That's because of the more than 174,00 absentee ballots issued and more than 78 percent have been processed.

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ky. — Will you see results on election night?

Kentucky is leading the way thanks to early in-person voting and ballot drop boxes at polling sites. The polls close at 6:00 p.m. and elections officials say results should start coming in soon after that.

Many are taking advantage of these drop boxes and the wave of absentee ballots rolling in each day is ushering in hope for few question marks come election night.

Jefferson County is feeling optimistic. That's because of the more than 174,00 absentee ballots issued and more than 78 percent have been processed.

Secretary of State Michael Adams feels the work will put Kentucky ahead of the nation and Kentuckians who voted will be able to see how their vote and voice resonated across the commonwealth.

"We're going to have results on election night, it won't be every single vote there is always a smattering that comes in afterward but we're going to have 90 percent plus of the votes calculated on election night, posted and provided to the media and the public and the candidates," Adams said.

We reached out to some county clerks in our area for the latest information. Here's what we learned:

Oldham County: 12,130 requested | 10,327 have been returned.

Shelby County: 5,600 requested | 5,600 returned

Henry County: 1,827 requested | 1,509 returned

Trimble County: 666 requested | 599 returned

Here's what that means for voters...results on election night.

"I think we'll have all of the big races called on election night. There might be some local races or state rep races that are really close," Adams said.

If you've watched any national election coverage, it's clear voters are concerned that many states are not in Kentucky's position heading into November 3rd.

In Kentucky's most populous county [Jefferson] they're still pushing for patience from voters yet to see their ballot scanned in.

"We're hoping that all of them that come in even on election day are scanned in on that day. It's our goal to have as many as possible so that on election night that total of absentee ballots actually has a good strong number there," Nore Ghibaudy with Jefferson County Clerk's Office said.

With the bulk of that work happening now and at the current pace, election officials believe they won't be the reason you don't have many of the answers you've been waiting anxiously to see on election night.