Community, LMPD employees invited to participate in surveys as part of police department review

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Mayor Greg Fischer announced two surveys will be conducted by Hillard Heintze as part of their 'top-to-bottom' review of the Louisville Metro Police Department. The mayor encouraged community members and LMPD employees to participate in the surveys which will be anonymous.

“There are valuable perspectives within both the community and LMPD that we are seeking to collect with these surveys,” said Marcia K. Thompson, Esq. of Hillard Heintze in a release. “The experiences of these two groups underscore the work we are doing, and the importance of those experiences cannot be understated.”

According to the Mayor's Office, all Louisville residents may participate in the community survey. The goal is to "understand the broader community’s perspective on the role of police personnel, police management and community relations in the city of Louisville."

To access the community survey visit:https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/LMPDcommunitysurvey

LMPD employees may participate in a separate survey which aims to "measure the employees’ attitudes, opinions and experiences." This survey will be shared within the department.

Mayor Fischer said Hillard Heintze will handle all intake and analysis of the survey data so the community and LMPD employees may share their honest perspectives on the department's strengths, weaknesses and relationship with the community.

“I urge everyone to take the time to participate in the surveys," Mayor Fischer said.

Both online surveys are accessible now through Tuesday, October 27 at 11:45 p.m. For those unable to access the online surveys, details will be provided soon on how you can participate.

