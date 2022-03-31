Churchill Downs' Twin Spires glow red for the Louisville Cardinals ahead of Final Four

The top-seeded Louisville Cardinals women's basketball team goes up against the South Carolina Gamecocks Friday night.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville is cheering on the University of Louisville's women's basketball team as they prep for their Final Four matchup.

The No. 1 Louisville Cardinals will face off against the top-seeded South Carolina Gamecocks Friday night at 7 p.m. at the Target Center in Minneapolis.

Churchill Downs, home to the annual Kentucky Derby, plans to light up its two iconic spires with a red glow in support of the Cards this week.

The Twin Spires have been a popular and signature symbol of the iconic horse racing track since their completion in 1895.

In just five weeks the legendary race track will host the 148th running of the Kentucky Derby on May 7.

