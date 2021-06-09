Anti-abortion groups challenge Louisville buffer zone law

The Sisters for Life, its founder Angela Minter and the Kentucky Right to Life filed a lawsuit Monday in U.S. District Court in Louisville.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Anti-abortion groups are challenging a new Louisville law that creates a buffer zone around medical centers. It bars protesters from an area in front of a downtown abortion clinic.

The new law passed on Wednesday, April 28 by the Louisville Metro Council creates a 10-foot-wide zone outside healthcare facilities, including the EMW Women’s clinic.

The downtown facility routinely draws sidewalk protests from anti-abortion advocates.

The Sisters for Life, its founder Angela Minter and the Kentucky Right to Life filed a lawsuit Monday in U.S. District Court in Louisville.

They argue the buffer zone violates the groups’ free speech rights.

During the April meeting, Councilwoman Cassie Chambers Armstrong, the primary sponsor of the measure, said the bill is not about keeping people from having free speech.

"It is squarely aimed at dangerous conduct that the U.S. Supreme Court has found is not protected by the first amendment," she said.

