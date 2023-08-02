'Long been an industry leader': Heaven Hill Distillery celebrates filling of 10 millionth barrel

The company maintains over 2 million barrels of whiskey aging in more than 70 rickhouses throughout Nelson and Jefferson counties.

BARDSTOWN, Ky. — One distillery is Kentucky definitely has something to cheers to!

Gov. Andy Beshear joined local officials and leaders at Heaven Hill Distillery to celebrate the filling of the company's 10 millionth barrel.

Headquartered in Bardstown since 1935, Heaven Hill maintains over 2 million barrels of whiskey aging in more than 70 rickhouses throughout Nelson and Jefferson counties.

Some recognizable Heaven Hill American whiskey brands include Elijah Craig Bourbon, Evan Williams Bourbon and Rittenhouse Rye Whisky.

“Heaven Hill has long been an industry leader, and I’ve been proud to watch them literally rise from the ashes of the devastating November 1996 fire that took so much," Beshear said. "Heaven Hill has emerged stronger than ever, and I look forward to their continued success.”

According to a press release, the celebration comes over a year after Heaven Hill leaders broke ground on the company's $135 million Heaven Hill Springs Distillery.

Officials said that project marked the return of the company’s distilling operations to Bardstown for the first time since 1996, when a major fire resulted in a total loss of the company’s distillery, seven rickhouses and nearly 100,000 barrels of whiskey.

“This achievement reinforces Heaven Hill’s enduring strength and legacy,” Heaven Hill co-president Kate Latts said. “As the only family-owned and led spirits company in the world to reach this incredible milestone, we take great pride in our accomplishment.”

