LMPD officer returns to work one week after being shot

Major Aubrey Gregory was one of two officers that were injured in shooting that took place during last Wednesday's protest.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — One week after being injured in a shooting, LMPD Major Aubrey Gregory returned to work.

Gregory was one of two officers injured in a shooting that took place on the night of Sept. 23 when protests started in the wake of a grand jury's decision in the Breonna Taylor case.

Gregory was shot in the leg and suffered multiple wounds. Another LMPD officer, Robinson Desroches, was shot in the abdomen and had surgery.

Police arrested Larynzo Johnson in connection with the shooting.

Johnson is charged in connection with the shooting of the two officers. An arrest report shows Johnson was charged with 14 counts of wanton endangerment and two counts of assault.

In a press conference Wednesday, Gregory detailed what happened on that night and expressed his gratitude for the staff at the hospital as well as his fellow officers for taking care of his injuries.

Gregory, who will be on the desk while recovering, also said that Desroches is recovering well.

"The other officers putting themselves and their lives on the line, came over and picked me up and got me out of there quickly to the ER," recounted Gregory. "The ER where the ER doctors were fantastic in taking immediate care for me."

When asked about what happened that night and the work LMPD has done throughout the protests, Gregory expressed his feelings.

"For that to happen, after all the work we've gone through, and all the opportunities and changes we've put in place to make sure that all First Amendment rights are protected but is done so in a peaceful and lawful way, to have that be shattered like that... it's disheartening, and it's frustrating," Gregory said.

The final question asked to him was about his family and how his wife and kids reacted to the news of him being shot.

"I'll never forget what it was like walking through my front door and hugging my kids and crying them," said a visibly emotionally Gregory. "And trying to be there for them and support them. They don't understand the hatred and they don't understand the vitriol, they know who and what I am."

Gregory said he has gotten assistance for mental health support from LMPD following the shooting.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.