Incarcerated person at Metro Corrections facility dies by suicide overnight

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — An incarcerated person at Louisville Metro Corrections took their own life overnight Saturday, officials at the facility said.

Officials said an LMDC officer was making a security round when they found the 36-year-old man had attempted suicide around midnight late Saturday night.

The man was taken to the University of Louisville Hospital, however, doctors were unable to save his life. Hospital staff notified the Department of Corrections he was pronounced dead around 1:00 a.m. Sunday morning.

A spokesperson for LMDC said the man, whose identity has yet to be released, was arrested on a Bullitt County warrant for a felony non-support charge. The man was booked into the facility on Jan. 26, 2022.

"Director Dwayne Clark is on the scene," Metro Corrections Assistant Director Steve Durham said.

He said Clark asked the Louisville Metro Police Department's Public Integrity Unit to investigate the case, which is standard practice according to Durham.

There have been multiple deaths of incarcerated individuals at the facility in recent months. Mayor Greg Fischer has even announced an FBI investigation into at least one of them.

