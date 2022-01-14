First amnesty period at Louisville Metro Police impound lot begins soon

In an effort to reduce the number of vehicles at LMPD's impound lot, from Jan. 17 through Jan. 21, fees for vehicle pickup will be waived.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The first amnesty period at the Louisville Metro Police Department's (LMPD) impound lot is set to begin next week.

From Jan. 17 through Jan. 21 fees will be waived for those picking up their vehicle from the tow lot at 1487 Frankfort Ave.

"LMPD is committed to improving the safety of our streets and community and this is one step in that direction," LMPD Major Emily McKinley said. "The Amnesty Period will allow people to retrieve their vehicles and alleviate overcrowding in the city’s tow lot."

The lot will be open to the public Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

LMPD is asking for residents to schedule an appointment ahead of time to retrieve their vehicles by calling 502-574-7078.

The amnesty ordinance was approved by the Louisville Metro Council in mid-December and signed by Mayor Greg Fischer earlier this month.

The ordinance gives the Metro Public Works director the ability to declare an amnesty period, which can't exceed 30 days, and the ability to waive storage fees.

Prior to the amnesty period, residents had to pay $85 to pick up a vehicle that was impounded.

There could be additional fees depending on how long the vehicle had been held as well, which was one of the reasons the impound lot became overcrowded.

To pick up a vehicle from the impound lot during this period, LMPD said individuals would need to bring:

A state-issued photo ID

Proof of insurance

Must be registered owner of the vehicle OR

have a notarized statement from the registered owner giving someone else permission to claim the vehicle. Notarized statements must include the make, model, color and VIN of the vehicle.

Driver must have a valid driver's license to drive the vehicle off the property

