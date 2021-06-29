LMPD officers encouraged to train in Jiu-Jitsu

"In our department, we've seen use of force go down, complaints have gone down over time," LMPD instructor Allan Manganello said.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — There's no kicking and no punching and it's one of the newer ways Louisville Metro Police officers are learning to respond to suspects.

"We use weight distribution, distance management and energy efficiency to change the person's mind about wanting to fight," LMPD instructor Allan Manganello said.

Manganello is an LMPD officer and a third-degree black belt in Gracie Jiu-Jitsu who teaches other officers Gracie Survival Tactics, which he first introduced to the training curriculum three years ago.

"In our department, we've seen use of force go down, complaints have gone down over time," he said. "The technique we are offering now through the GST program are definitely a lot more humane, a lot more controlling and a lot more appealing to the camera, to the eye, to the perception, all the way around, yet they still have the amount of effectiveness, if not more, than previous techniques that we're taught back in the day in early policing."

According to Manganello, LMPD officers receive eight hours of Gracie Survival Tactics training each year, which is part of the department's mandatory training curriculum, but there has been more interest from officers, which has led him to start a 40-hour course this year that he said is quickly filling up.

"We're not trying to fight anyone," he said. "We're trying to fight their will to fight. We don't want to break anyone's body. We want to break their spirit to keep them from wanting to fight us."

Manganello said he is now looking for LMPD to increase the amount of training for Gracie Survival Tactics, but he understands it can be challenging to get officers to attend due to understaffing. He said one way to address this issue is to have the department pay officers for defensive tactics training on their personal time, which is what Marietta Police in Georgia have started doing. According to Marietta Police, the training has led to a 48% reduction of injuries to officers using force, a 53% reduction of injuries to the person being arrested when force was required and a 23% reduction of use of a taser.

"This is a perishable skill just like anything you do that is a physical skill to it," he said. "You have to practice on a regular basis."

