LOUISVILLE, Ky. — According to LMPD, one person is dead after a fatal crash in the 6300 block of River Rd.

Police's initial investigation reveals that the driver lost control of the vehicle and struck a tree. The driver was pronounced dead on the scene.

The passenger of the vehicle was transported to University Hospital in critical condition.

