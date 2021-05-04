Gov. Beshear announces travel recommendations eased for fully vaccinated

“You still need to wear your mask – you still need to follow all protocols. That’s the big news in Kentucky.”

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — This is a weekly blog with daily updates on COVID-19 numbers, COVID vaccine and other related content across Kentucky for the week of April 5, 2021.





Monday, April 5

Travel recommendations will be easing for Kentuckians who are fully vaccinated, according to Gov. Andy Beshear.

During his Monday media briefing, the governor reiterated CDC guidelines advising those who have received full doses of the vaccination are less likely to get and spread COVID-19.

Beshear said the state isn’t asking or advising those to limit domestic travel.

“You still need to wear your mask – you still need to follow all protocols. That’s the big news in Kentucky.”

Kentuckians partaking in international travel will still need to take several steps to remain safe.

According to the CDC, the recommend delaying international travel first until you are fully vaccinated and if you are, continue to follow recommendations. Those who are returning from abroad are recommended to get a test at least 3 to 5 days after.

He’s asking those who have not had to avoid non-essential travel.

“If you are not vaccinated, it is not safe for you – not even remotely,” Beshear said.

It’s unclear how the Easter holiday weekend will play into case numbers.

Easter Sunday case numbers

With limited reporting on Sunday due to the holiday, Gov. Beshear announced 299 cases for Sunday with 5 new deaths and 9 from their death audit. The state’s positivity rate was reported at 2.89%.

Monday

Gov. Beshear reported 110 new cases – which is lower than the previous three weeks but said it could be due to the labs being closed on Sunday. He also reported 4 new deaths and 4 deaths from the audit. The positivity rate is at 2.9%.

Kentucky is also seeing more cases of the B117 variant of the coronavirus. Beshear said 83 more cases were found in Kentucky. Seventeen cases were found in Jefferson and 13 in Kenton County.

Vaccines

The state is continuing to make progress in getting Kentuckians vaccinated.

Kentucky has administered 1,438,557 first doses of the vaccine -- up 43% with those 18 and up.

The governor said vaccines are the state's ticket out of the pandemic.

________

Starting Monday, April 5 all Kentuckians age 16 and older will be eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

Starting April 12, UofL Health will host a mass vaccination site at Cardinal Stadium which expected to vaccinate 4,000 people a day during its seven weeks of operation. Kentuckians 16 and older may now register for an appointment at UofL Health or by calling 502-681-1435.

For a list of other vaccination sites across the state, click here.