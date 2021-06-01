Kentucky's senior centers to return to full capacity beginning June 11

Gov. Beshear also announced 137 new cases and 1 death during his Tuesday briefing.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — This blog will be updated with the latest information from Kentucky officials on the coronavirus pandemic and COVID-19 vaccine efforts for the week of May 31.

Monday, June 1

Gov. Andy Beshear has announced an additional 137 new cases of COVID-19 as Kentucky continues a fourth consecutive week in case decline.

The state says it is finishing up its audits of deaths associated with the virus. There were 260 deaths that wasn’t included in original reporting from March 20, 2020 through Oct. 26, 2020. Beshear said he wanted to make sure the state was fully accurate in its reporting.

“I believe after today, we would have conducted the most comprehensive audit of deaths in the Commonwealth during this pandemic – the most comprehensive audit of anywhere in the United States,” Beshear said. “What I also think it means is that we won’t see deaths coming in – many deaths coming in that are 3, 4, 6 months old.”

Beshear said even with the addition of those deaths, it doesn’t change the state’s mortality rate of 1.5% whereas the national rate is 1.8%

Only one new death was reported during Tuesday’s briefing.

Kentucky’s positivity rate is at 2.5%.

Vaccination progress

According to the CDC, there are now 58% of Kentuckians who have had at least one shot of the COVID-19 vaccine. However, Beshear said the state’s reporting shows 57%. The number translates to 2,058,029 vaccines distributed in the Commonwealth.

Kentucky senior centers to reopen

After more than 15 months, Gov. Beshear announced that senior centers will reopen beginning June 11 at full capacity.

"It was a hard thing to do, but it a right thing to do," Beshear said.

The re-openings have to adhere to current CDC recommendations which Beshear says fall in line with long-term care and adult day care health guidance.

Anyone that attends these centers will have to follow county-wide guidance.

“Please be considerate, let’s look after our neighbors,” Beshear said.