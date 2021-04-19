Watch Live: Governor Beshear gives COVID-19 update for Kentucky

As of Sunday, April 18, Kentucky's positivity rate had inched up to 3.48%.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — This is a weekly blog with daily updates on COVID-19 numbers, COVID vaccine and other related content across Kentucky for the week of April 19, 2021.

As of Sunday, April 18, Kentucky's positivity rate had inched up to 3.48%. All U.S. adults are now eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine, meeting the April 19 deadline that President Joe Biden announced just two weeks ago.

On Monday, April 12, Gov. Andy Beshear rolled out a statewide vaccine challenge. The first goal of the challenge is to give out 2.5 million first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine in Kentucky. When the state reaches that goal, Beshear said he will remove capacity restrictions on nearly all events, businesses and venues that serve fewer than 1,000 customers. He also said he would remove physical distancing restrictions and end the curfew for bars and restaurants in the state.

The Johnson & Johnson vaccine remains on pause. The U.S. on Tuesday, April 13 recommended a “pause” in use of the single-dose Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine to investigate reports of rare but potentially dangerous blood clots, setting off a chain reaction worldwide and dealing a setback to the global vaccination campaign.

