Fish and Wildlife installing life jacket borrowing stations

FRANKFORT, Ky. — The Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources is starting a program that will offer boaters free access to life jackets they can borrow.

The department is working with local groups and other public agencies to build stations for the life jackets, with the first five to be installed in Anderson, Madison, Monroe and Warren counties.

Fish and Wildlife Commissioner Rich Storm says life jackets can save a life when something unexpected happens on the water.

He says prospective partners who want to help with the project can contact the department to offer the stations in additional counties.

