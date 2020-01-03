LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. — The Laurel County Sheriff's Office says a Lexington woman is on his “Most Wanted” list after she allegedly almost hit a deputy Friday morning.

According to a Facebook post, police were investigating a complaint of a car blocking a school bus on D. Anders Rd in London. They say while speaking with the driver, 33-year-old Nicole Stewart, she sped off and nearly hit them.

Stewart’s vehicle was found a short time later abandoned behind a business off KY 192, the post says.

The sheriff says Stewart is wanted for felony fleeing or evading police.

Anyone with information is asked to call (606) 864-6600.

