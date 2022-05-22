Police response questioned following stabbing deaths of 2 Kentucky children

The Lexington chapter of the NAACP is questioning whether police followed state law and departmental policy after a woman fatally stabbed her two children on May 2.

LEXINGTON, Ky. — The Lexington chapter of the NAACP is questioning whether police followed state law and the department’s own policy nearly three weeks after a woman was accused of fatally stabbing her two children.

Nikki James, 43, has been charged with two counts murder in the deaths of her children 13-year-old Deon Williams and 5-year-old Skyler Williams. The two were found stabbed on May 2 at the Parkway Manor Apartments on Rogers Road.

The Fayette County Coroner said the children died of multiple stab and incised wounds.

According to ABC affiliate WTVQ, the NAACP’s letter said reports showed officers had visited the home of James twice the day before the stabbings when their children’s father requested a welfare check.

Lexington Police said their officers were requested on May 1 to respond for a wellness check, not a mental health emergency.

The caller wasn’t James nor the children’s father.

Police said it had been relayed to the caller that James claimed she was in a cult and was in fear for her life.

When police arrived at James’ apartment, they spoke to her at the door and they said James stated she didn’t need any assistance.

Lexington police said both officers who responded to the welfare check were crisis intervention team trained. They also stated while the officers spoke to James, they didn’t observe any indicators that additional mental health assistance was needed.

Police said they didn’t reach out to other agencies to remove the children as they didn’t observe conditions requiring such action.

James has pleaded not guilty to the charges and is currently in custody being held without bond.

