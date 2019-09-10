LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) - A large daily newspaper in Kentucky says it will stop publishing a print edition on Saturdays early next year.



The Lexington Herald-Leader says in a note to readers that it is adapting to changes in how readers engage, with more reading local news online.



The newspaper says it plans to launch a Weekend Edition on Jan. 11 that includes expanded print newspapers on Fridays and Sundays that will include items normally in the Saturday paper including comics, puzzles and sports. The note says it will continue to publish breaking news on Saturdays to its website and social media platforms.



The Herald-Leader says the strategic change will help it meets the needs of its readers now and into the future.