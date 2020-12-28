Lexington Police issue Golden Alert for missing 76-year-old

William "Bill" Rea was recently diagnosed with a minor cognitive impairment and has poor hearing.

LEXINGTON, Ky. — The Lexington Police Department has issued a Golden Alert for a missing man in their area.

Police said William Rea, who goes by Bill, was last seen around 11 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 27 in the Curtilage neighborhood.

Rea is about 6'2" and weighs 188 lbs. He was last seen wearing a black turtleneck and khaki pants, glasses, a gold watch and a wedding ring.

Police said he may be driving a 2013 black BMW X5 with Kentucky license plate 393 RLJ.

Rea has a minor cognitive impairment which has gotten worse over the last couple of weeks. He also has poor hearing and does not wear a hearing aid.

If anyone has any information on William Rea's whereabouts, they are asked to call 911.

