LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — Police in Kentucky say a woman with a history of drunken driving convictions caused a fiery three-vehicle crash that killed three people.

News outlets report 42-year-old Tammy Marie Bevins Rodriguez was arrested Wednesday and charged with driving under the influence and driving without a license. Police in Fayette and Clark counties say additional charges are pending.

Winchester police Capt. James Hall says Rodriguez led authorities on a high-speed chase in her pickup truck on September 4. According to WTVQ in Lexington, she made an abrupt u-turn at the I-64 and I-75 split and began driving the wrong way on I-75 North. Then, she crashed head-on into a Chevrolet Sonic and hit a Jeep, causing it to rollover.

Hall says Rodriguez's sister, Debbie Lynn Bevins, died at the scene, as did the occupants of the Chevrolet, Taylor Blevins, 26, and Caitlyn Bailey, 20.

Hall says Rodriguez, her other passenger and the driver of the Jeep sustained non-life threatening injuries.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.