LEXINGTON, Ky. — Two teenagers died and another was injured when their car hit a tree in Lexington early Sunday morning.

According to Lexington Police, officers were dispatched to the accident at 1800 Harrodsburg Road around 8:40 a.m. on February 17. The 18-year-old driver suffered severe leg injuries and had to be freed by the Lexington Fire Department. He was transported to the hospital for treatment.

Two passengers, 17-year-old and 15-year-old brothers, were pronounced dead by the Fayette County Coroner's Office.

A preliminary investigation found that the accident occurred around 3:40 a.m., five hours before the car was found, when the car struck a tree and came to a stop in front of the FCPS Southside Technical Center. The accident was not reported until a pedestrian spotted the car.

Speed is believed to be a factor and the accident is under investigation.

The identities of the victims have not been released.