Lexington woman escapes police custody, steals postal truck

LEXINGTON, Ky. — Lexington police are searching for a 23-year-old who escaped custody on a stolen University of Kentucky postal truck.

Brandi Spears was arrested for public intoxication at around 1:30 p.m. Monday. She was taken to a local hospital due to her level of intoxication, where she later escaped through a back door in the room.

Police said Spears then stole a UK postal truck that was unattended in the parking lot. She took the truck to the scene where she was arrested, fleeing in her personal vehicle.

Spears was also arrested on multiple warrants from Scott County. Once arrested, police said Spears will face theft of mail matter, theft by unlawful taking and escape charges.

Anyone with information on Spears’ whereabouts is asked to contact Lexington Police at (859) 258-3600 or call the anonymous tipline at (859) 253-2020. People can also submit tips at www.bluegrasscrimestoppers.com.

